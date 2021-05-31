‘We need a new vision for the town’: Public asked for views on draft proposals to shape Cork town

Members of the public are being asked for feedback on draft proposals which could shape the future of a Cork town.

Cork County Council has prepared a draft Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) for Carrigaline and is asking members of the public to share their views on on the draft proposals.

The TPREP is an integrated transportation framework focused on addressing the transportation infrastructure and public realm enhancement required to support the sustainable development of Carrigaline.

A new vision

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said with the population and employment growth projected for Carrigaline, a “new vision for the town” is needed.

“Through the provision of high-quality spaces and public realm that facilitates people meeting and socialising outdoors, the TPREP will also enable town centre businesses to grow and flourish,” she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said that the draft TPREP for Carrigaline aims to deliver a robust transportation strategy to facilitate sustainable development for the town while creating an attractive urban environment that utilises and celebrates the assets of the town.

“Following the first round of public consultation in February, the draft has been informed by feedback from the public on the suggested improvements to the public realm and transportation environment in Carrigaline. There is now a further opportunity to comment before Monday June 14,” he said.

Consultation

The draft Carrigaline Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan can be viewed in the virtual exhibition room on Cork County Council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie

Comments on the draft proposals can be submitted through the virtual exhibition room, through the Council’s customer service portal at www.yourcouncil.ie, by email to: trafficandtransport@corkcoco.ie or, alternatively, in writing to: Senior Engineer, Cork County Council, Traffic and Transportation, Planning and Development Directorate, Floor 11, County Hall, Cork.

The latest date for submission of any comment or feedback is Monday June 14.