Covid latest: More than 500 new cases recorded

There have been an additional 529 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

As of midnight on Thursday, there were 86 people in hospital with the disease, of whom 28 were in intensive care units.

— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 4, 2021

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyber attack.