Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 18:27

Covid latest: More than 500 new cases recorded

As of midnight on Thursday, there were 86 people in hospital with the disease, of whom 28 were in intensive care units.

There have been an additional 529 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

As of midnight on Thursday, there were 86 people in hospital with the disease, of whom 28 were in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyber attack.

Cork hospital appealing to certain patients due to attend for treatment to make contact

