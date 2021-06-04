Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 15:06

Cork hospital appealing to certain patients due to attend for treatment to make contact

Cork University Hospital has asked all patients that are due to attend for chemotherapy or other treatment in the Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit in the next seven days to contact the hospital on 021-4922324 to confirm their appointment. Picture Dan Linehan

Mary Corcoran

As hospitals in Cork and across the country continue to feel the impacts of the cyber attack on the HSE, a Cork hospital has appealed for patients due to attend for certain treatments to contact them.

Cork University Hospital has asked all patients that are due to attend for chemotherapy or other treatment in the Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit in the next seven days to contact the hospital on 021-4922324 to confirm their appointment.

Meanwhile, management at CUH have also urged people to only attend the ED in emergency situations.

“Where appropriate, the public should contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent,” a spokesperson said.

They added: “Patient care is paramount in CUH and hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

Earlier today, the Mercy University Hospital said there were “long delays” at its emergency department today and it urged anyone with less urgent health needs to contact other health services before presenting at the hospital.

The hospital said that the long delays were a result of a high level of presentations and because of the continued impact of the cyber attack on the hospital.

“In the first instance or avail of services at the Mercy Urgent Care Centre. The hospital has implemented it's escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees. While the ED remains open 24/7, it is regrettable that patients will experience delays,” the hospital said in a tweet.

Cork hospital reporting ‘long delays’ at ED

