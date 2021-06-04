Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 12:31

Cork hospital reporting ‘long delays’ at ED

The Mercy University Hospital is reporting “long delays” at its emergency department today and is urging anyone with less urgent health needs to contact other health services before presenting at the hospital. Pic Denis Scannell

Mary Corcoran

The Mercy University Hospital is reporting “long delays” at its emergency department today and is urging anyone with less urgent health needs to contact other health services before presenting at the hospital.

The hospital said that the long delays were a result of a high level of presentations and because of the continued impact of the cyber attack on the hospital.

“In the first instance or avail of services at the Mercy Urgent Care Centre. The hospital has implemented it's escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees. While the ED remains open 24/7, it is regrettable that patients will experience delays,” the hospital said in a tweet.

It comes as the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch show that this morning 16 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the hospital’s ED.

Elsewhere in Cork, 11 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital.

Yesterday, management at CUH said that the ED at the hospital was “exceptionally busy” and that some patients are regrettably experiencing long delays.

Professor Conor Deasy, Emergency Medicine Consultant at CUH asked that members of the public only attend the Emergency Department in emergency situations.

He also asked people to consider other care options such as their GP, Pharmacists or Local Injury unit before presenting at the Emergency Department where long delays are unfortunately inevitable.

'It’s far worse than Covid in terms of safety concerns': Manual systems still being used as hospitals cope with aftermath of cyber attack

