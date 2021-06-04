Cork cafe presents cheque to charity following hugely successful fundraiser

FOLLOWING the success of their fundraiser, which saw queues of customers line the streets, Izz Cafe has presented over €6,000 to the Trocaire Gaza fund.

In a tweet, Trocaire thanked Izz Cafe as well as the people of Cork for their support for the initiative.

With a total of €6,060 raised for the cause, the funds will go towards helping to purchase medical supplies, food parcels, blankets and hygiene kits for those in need in the Gaza strip.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh and his wife Eman, who came to Ireland as asylum seekers, run the popular Izz Cafe on Georges Quay.

The couple hosted the fundraiser two weeks ago, announcing that all proceeds from coffee and cake would be donated to the Trocaire fund.

Huge thanks to Izz, Eman & the team at @IzzCafe & for the support of the people in Cork for Gaza. Donations of €6,060 are helping to purchase medical supplies, food parcels, blankets, & hygiene kits for those in need in the Gaza Strip, as well as nutritional support for children pic.twitter.com/ZCsRxS7wqc — Trócaire (@trocaire) June 3, 2021

The initiative attracted a great deal of attention with crowds creating queues down the street over the weekend.

Following the successful fundraiser, Izzeddeen took to Twitter to thank the people of Cork for their “wonderful response”.

“Thank you very much for the wonderful response to our fundraising last Sunday. It turned out to be one of the biggest protests in solidarity with Gaza," he said.

More information about Trocaire's work in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is available here.