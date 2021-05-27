Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 10:46

Over €6k raised through Cork cafe's Gaza fundraiser

Last weekend the couple said they would be donating all proceeds from coffee and cake sales to the Trocaire fund and the initiative gathered a great deal of attention with queues down the street. Pic: Larry Cummins

Cork Palestinian cafe ‘Izz Cafe’ has donated €6060 to the Trocaire Gaza fund from a fundraiser they ran over the weekend.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh and his wife Eman, who came to Ireland as Asylum seekers, run a very popular cafe on George's Quay, cooking Middle Eastern and Palestinian food as well as serving coffee and sweet treats.

Last weekend the couple said they would be donating all proceeds from coffee and cake sales to the Trocaire fund and the initiative gathered a great deal of attention with queues down the street.

Posting on Twitter, Izzeddeen thanked the Cork community for their “wonderful response.

 “Thank you very much for the wonderful response to our fundraising last Sunday. It turned out to be one of the biggest protests in solidarity with Gaza.” 

Mr Akarajeh said the total sales raised last Sunday was €3,100, and there was about €1,700 in cash donations in a collection box.

The cafe owner said the money will go towards much-needed supplies for the people of Gaza.

“Money will be used for medical supplies, medicines, as well as supplies for children, including blankets, foods and hygiene products.” 

Mr Akarajeh also said he and his wife were “so proud” to call Cork their home and also said they were delighted with the announcement that Ireland is the first EU country to recognise the annexation as breaking international law.

On Tuesday, the Irish Government recognised Israel's illegal settlements as a de facto annexation of Palestinian land.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said a Sinn Féin motion on the issue "is a clear signal of the depth of feeling across Ireland." 

Speaking in the Dáil Mr Coveney said: "The Government shares that grave concern."

Turning to Ireland's native tongue, Izzedeen finished his social media message with an Irish thank you. “Go raibh míle maith agat.” 

Anyone who would like to donate to the Trocaire Gaza fund can do so by clicking here.

