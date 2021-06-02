Cork hoteliers are cautiously optimistic as sector reopens

of being in an empty building, where for three months of that 12 you got to see customers on a large-scale basis”.
“Everything, since we closed in January, has been gearing up to today,” he said.He said that the summer is looking “very strong” for bookings and that this Friday through to Sunday the hotel is close to full each night, with a busy first day of reopening also expected.
“Just because we’ve started to open up doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods in terms of Government support. We are going to need continued Government support going forward. It’s not a case of restrictions having opened up, we’re back to business levels that can sustain the business,” he said.