Plans afoot for 45 apartments in Cork suburb

PLANS are afoot for 45 new apartments in Rochestown.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has recently lodged the application with Cork City Council seeking permission to construct the apartments at Clarkes Wood in Mount Oval Village.

The units would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments in a single building of three or four storeys in height over a semi-basement car park.

A decision on the planning application is expected by July 20.

The planning application follows an application recently lodged by a separate applicant with the council seeking permission to develop a 100-bed nursing home and 47 independent living units at a nearby site on Clarkes Hill in Rochestown.

The application, lodged by Aperee Living Rochestown Ltd, seeks permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling and all associated structures, the construction of a two-storey-over-basement nursing home, 20 townhouse units, and 27 apartments in two three-storey, over-basement blocks.

The application also seeks permission for a new vehicle access onto Clarkes Hill and all associated landscaping, car parking, bicycle storage, and signage.

A decision on this application is expected by June 21.