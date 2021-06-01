Apache to expand presence in Cork, company to create 300 jobs nationally

Apache Pizza has announced plans to expand its presence in Cork.

The company said it is pursuing a plan to create 300 new jobs and to open 20 new stores on the island of Ireland before the end of the year, and it is currently seeking franchisees for towns throughout Cork.

The 300 new jobs include roles as supervisors, managers, customer service representatives and delivery couriers.

“We are already well established in Cork and the county is very much part of our plans for expansion over the coming months,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

The company plans to create all the new jobs and to open all of the new stores over the next six months, building on its success in having already created 195 new jobs with the opening of 13 stores during 2020.

The pizza chain served 5.3 million pizzas to its customers during the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped it to record a 12% increase in online sales as well as 12% growth in sales overall during 2020. Overall sales continue to rise and were up 17% for the first four months of 2021.

Apache Pizza was founded in Dublin in 1996. It currently employs 2,440 people in communities all over the island of Ireland.