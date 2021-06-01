DNA taken from car found in water at Crosshaven sent for analysis; Gardaí say results could take weeks

GARDAÍ believe it will take weeks for DNA results from the remains found in a car taken from the water in Crosshaven last week.

The car of missing fisherman Barry Coughlan was found by volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery in the water close to Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven. The members of the unit were conducting a routine trial of a new sidescan sonar unit known as a StarFish when the discovery was made.

A Garda spokesperson said a positive identification of the remains is likely to take several weeks and is dependent on the DNA analysis.

Mr Coughlan was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in the Moonduster bar in Crosshaven in the early hours of May 1, 2004. He had just started a job in Castletownbere as a fisherman.

There was no trace of either him or his Toyota car until the vehicle was discovered last Wednesday evening. The car was removed from the water the following day.

A technical examination was carried out on the vehicle, and skeletal remains were discovered in the car. The remains were removed to Cork University Hospital and DNA analysis will be carried out by Forensic Science Ireland.

Mr Coughlan’s family was notified about the discovery.