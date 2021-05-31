Cork woman makes a splash a day for cancer charity

A CORK woman has completed a ‘Make a Splash a Day in May’ fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

Grainne O’Sullivan, from Castlehaven, went for a dip or a swim every day this month to raise funds for a charity very close to her heart.

She ultimately raised over €2,700.

Grainne, who teaches PE and French in Schull Community College, was thrilled to complete the fundraiser.

“Some days were easier than others. I was fortunate to have so much support and so many good people around me,” she said.

The 27-year-old West Cork woman was delighted to give back to a charity which means so much to her family.

“My family has been hugely affected by cancer. In 2004, my mother passed away from breast cancer. Losing someone who was so special to me was a life-changing experience.

“Nowadays, more people are surviving cancer than ever before. This fundraiser will help to ensure the survival rates of cancer in Ireland will continue to grow,” she added.