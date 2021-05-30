Cork sunshine set to last till Tuesday - so forget the Monday blues!

The warm and sunny weather Cork enjoyed on Sunday is set to roll into Monday with another dry day forecast by Met Eireann.

There is a possibility of a little patchy light rain and drizzle later in the afternoon although it is more likely to be later in the evening.

Schull, West Cork, Ireland. 18th May, 2021. The sun shone on Schull today which prompted many locals and visitors to make the most of the nice weather before the rain arrives over the next few days. This heron was looking for food in the fishermen's bait boxes. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Monday will be a warm day with temperatures of between 17 and 21 degrees although coastal areas of the south and southwest are likely to be a little cooler.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the weather looks set to be cloudy or dull with some rain and drizzle and temperatures ranging between 13 to 17 degrees.

The national weather forecaster is predicting rain for Wednesday onwards, with suggestions of unsettled conditions with showers.