Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:35

Covid-19 latest: 467 new cases confirmed 

The Department of Health has confirmed 467 cases of Covid-19.

Maeve Lee

THE Department of Health has today confirmed 467 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the Department, 99 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital while 38 are in ICU.

In a tweet, the Department said that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are currently disrupted by the ongoing impact of the cyber attack.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides an update for appointments going forward

#covid-19
