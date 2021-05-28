Covid-19 latest: 467 new cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has today confirmed 467 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the Department, 99 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital while 38 are in ICU.

In a tweet, the Department said that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

As of midnight, Thursday 27 May, we are reporting 467* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



38 in ICU. 99 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 28, 2021

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are currently disrupted by the ongoing impact of the cyber attack.