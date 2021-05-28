Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides an update for appointments going forward

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare has issued an update with regards to their appointments going forward.

They have confirmed that most clinics and appointments in primary care centres and health centres are going ahead as normal and as scheduled.

This applies to services such as podiatry; ophthalmology; dental services and orthodontics; occupational therapy; physiotherapy; audiology; dietetics and addiction services.

Patients are urged to ring the clinic or team beforehand to confirm their date and time as the medical teams can’t access the patients information due to the recent cyber attack.

The Head of Primary Care with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Priscilla Lynch said:

“The cyber attack on our IT systems continues to have a very serious impact on all parts of the health service."

We want communities to know that many primary care appointments and clinics are still going ahead as planned, and our teams are working very hard to make sure people have access to community services,” she said.

Ms Lynch added:

“Please remember that they don’t have access to emails or electronic records at the moment. While clinics and appointments are going ahead, in many cases they don’t have access to your information in advance.

"It will really help their efforts if you can contact them in advance to confirm your appointment; come along as scheduled; and bring any documentation which you think might be useful,” she added.