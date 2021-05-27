Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 16:29

‘Do Not Swim' notice lifted at two Cork beaches; advisory remains in place at third beach

It was expected the restriction was meant to be in place for seven days when implemented on Wednesday, but samples taken on Wednesday, and processed on Thursday, showed an improved water quality. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Roisin Burke

The 'Do Not Swim' warning from Cork County Council has been removed on Thursday for two beaches while a third beach is down graded to an advisory.

The prohibition Notice for Sandycove and Garryvoe beaches has been lifted with immediate effect and a 'Do Not Swim' advisory is currently in place for Fountainstown.

Water quality at Fountainstown has improved from 'Poor' to 'Sufficient' status as classified under the Bathing Water Regulations and the Prohibition notice has been downgraded to an Advisory Notice, which advises against, but does not prohibit swimming.

Further samples will be taken at Fountainstown in the coming days and the council will continue to liaise with the HSE on the potential lifting of the notice.

For the latest on water quality check out www.beaches.ie and on the Cork County Council website or @corkcoco on Twitter for any updates on beaches.

