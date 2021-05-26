Man carried out robbery at Cork pharmacy two weeks after being given suspended sentence 

A HEROIN addict in desperate need of opiate-type medication told a pharmacist he had a weapon under his jacket and didn’t want to use it, but he needed “up-johns”.

Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansley said Darren Rice was a chronic addict and carried out the robbery at South Terrace pharmacy in Cork only two weeks after he got a suspended three-year sentence.

The detective said the two women working there at the time were stressed out by the incident, which occurred in a quiet part of the city.

Rice, who previously lived at Ard Na Greinne, Midleton, Co Cork, had the suspension revoked on the three-year sentence.

In addition, an 18-month consecutive sentence was imposed, but suspended from when he completes the three years in jail.

The robbery was carried out on November 16, 2020.

Det Sgt Tansley said Detective Garda Cormac Crotty encountered the accused nearby a short time after the robbery and he was in possession of the tablets he had taken during the robbery.

Det Sgt Tansley said: “He admitted the crime, but downplayed the level of threat.”

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said the accused was originally from north Cork and had become hopelessly addicted to drugs.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was a sad case that a young man would be so addicted to drugs and “at such a low ebb” that he would carry out a crime like this.

The suspension was then lifted on the previous three-year sentence.

Once that sentence is served, the new 18-month sentence will hang over him. It will be suspended on condition that he is of good behaviour for a further three years.

The older offence consisted of a knifepoint robbery at an off-licence at Lakeview, Midleton, Co Cork, at lunchtime on April 17, 2019.

When that suspended sentence was originally imposed, Judge Ó Donnabháin said that, albeit with some considerable reluctance, he was imposing a three-year suspended jail term.