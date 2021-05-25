Cyberattack latest: Cork hospitals continue to be affected

Cork hospitals are still operating outside of normal with many cancelling vital services for members of the public.

At the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, all X-ray appointments have been cancelled for Wednesday, but the hospital emphasised that patients should attend all other services.

At the Mercy, the day case chemotherapy services in the Lee Clinic remain open and the Emergency Department and Mercy Urgent Care Centre are open, but delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.

The Mercy also said if you have an appointment scheduled, phone the hospital to confirm your appointment.

Patients are asked to use the number on their appointment or the relevant number below:

Outpatient: 021 493 5657

Inpatient or Daycase: 021 493 5225 or 021 493 5308

Radiology: 021 493 5275 or 021 493 5277

At Bantry General Hospital, X-ray services are also cancelled but the Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit are open. However, patients are asked to please phone 027 53427 before attending.

Bantry patients can also contact the patient helpline for any questions about appointments for the week on Phone: 086 7871766. The helpline is open from 9am to 6pm daily.

At Cork University Hospital (CUH) X-ray appointments are cancelled unless contacted.

Anyone scheduled for radiotherapy is asked to contact the hospital on the following numbers

021 423 4774

021 423 4775

021 423 4776

021 423 4777

All other surgeries and outpatients appointments are going ahead and the Warfarin Clinic is open.

The CUH also said they are having delays accessing GP referrals for Cancer Services.

“If you are due to attend the Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit for chemotherapy or other treatments in the next 7 days, please confirm your appointment by calling 021 4922324.”

Mallow General Hospital have also cancelled outpatient radiology appointments (X-Ray, CT and ultrasound) but have said all other services are operating as normal, including the Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit.