Cork hospitals issue statements in relation to ongoing disruptions due to cyber attack

Hospitals and health services in Cork continue to be impacted by the cyber-attack on the HSE last week.

While some healthcare appointments are proceeding, others are cancelled and a number of hospitals have set up helplines for patients looking for information on whether or not their appointments will proceed.

Mercy University Hospital

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has moved to remind the public that all radiology outpatient appointments at the hospital have been cancelled "until further notice" as a result of the ransomware attack.

Patients have been asked to contact the Radiology Department on 021 4935275 / 021-4935277.

Other patients with appointments have been advised to phone the appropriate number to check whether their appointments are proceeding.

The dedicated phone numbers are:

· Outpatient department - Central Appointment 021- 4935657

· Inpatient/Day cases 021-4935225/021-4935308

The hospital's website will be updated regularly and the public will be notified if there is any change to the current status.

MUH has thanked the public for their cooperation.

Bantry General Hospital

Elsewhere, Bantry General Hospital (BGH) has advised that in relation to its x-ray service, the hospital is unable to facilitate direct GP referrals at this time.

The hospital's injury and medical assessment units remain operational, however, patients are asked to contact 027 53427 prior to attending the hospital.

BGH has opened a patient helpline to assist with any service queries which members of the public may have in relation to out-patient appointments during this coming week.

Patients with queries should contact: 086 7871766.

The helpline will operate from 9am to 6pm daily.

Hospital management has apologised for the disruption to some service delivery but wishes to reassure the public that "patients at BGH are receiving appropriate care".

Cork University Hospital

Earlier this week a consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH) told The Echo that numbers attending CUH's emergency department (ED) remain “very high” despite the call for only those with a need for emergency treatment to attend.

Clinical Lead, Major Trauma Audit and Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Professor Conor Deasy said that staff are doing their best to treat those who have a time-critical emergency.

“Because we are using paper-based registration, ordering and reporting systems, everything takes significantly longer and is extremely labour intensive,” he said.

Prof Deasy said that the numbers attending the ED “are very high” despite the call from the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine (IAEM) for only those with a need for emergency treatment to attend.

“We would ask the public to only use the emergency department for emergencies and to, where possible and appropriate, use GPs and private facilities which are less affected by this ransomware attack,” he said.

The latest update from the hospital yesterday, stated that patients with x-ray appointments should not attend unless contacted by the hospital to say their appointment is going ahead.

Patients with any queries or concerns can contact 021- 4234774, 021-4234775, 021-4234776 or 021-4234777