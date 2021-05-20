HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer has appealed to the public to only present to emergency departments (ED) in the case of an emergency.

Dr Anne O’Connor said that a number of EDs had been particularly busy including in Cork, Limerick, Naas and Vincent’s Hospital.

Speaking at the weekly HSE briefing, Dr O’Connor said that whilst emergency departments remain open following the cyber-attack on the HSE last Friday, these should be kept for emergencies.

“If you attend an emergency department it is really just for urgent and emergency care. We have other pathways available in terms of our GPs, pharmacies, minor injury units which we would encourage people to attend. The emergency departments really need to be kept for emergencies,” she said.

Dr O’Connor added: “If you attend our emergency department and are very ill, you will be seen as a priority and if you attend and are not very ill, and you don’t need urgent care you won't be prioritised.”

It comes as latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 148 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

This included 14 people at Cork University Hospital and 13 people at the Mercy University Hospital.