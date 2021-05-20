Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 16:10

HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy

HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy

Dr Anne O’Connor said that a number of EDs had been particularly busy including in Cork, Limerick, Naas and Vincent’s Hospital.

Mary Corcoran

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer has appealed to the public to only present to emergency departments (ED) in the case of an emergency.

Dr Anne O’Connor said that a number of EDs had been particularly busy including in Cork, Limerick, Naas and Vincent’s Hospital.

Speaking at the weekly HSE briefing, Dr O’Connor said that whilst emergency departments remain open following the cyber-attack on the HSE last Friday, these should be kept for emergencies.

“If you attend an emergency department it is really just for urgent and emergency care. We have other pathways available in terms of our GPs, pharmacies, minor injury units which we would encourage people to attend. The emergency departments really need to be kept for emergencies,” she said.

Dr O’Connor added: “If you attend our emergency department and are very ill, you will be seen as a priority and if you attend and are not very ill, and you don’t need urgent care you won't be prioritised.” 

It comes as latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 148 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

This included 14 people at Cork University Hospital and 13 people at the Mercy University Hospital.

Read More

'End of life room is a vital necessity': Dr Con Murphy appeals to public to get behind campaign for facilities at CUH 

More in this section

Man who made death threats to family of Cameron Blair jailed Man who made death threats to family of Cameron Blair jailed
Debenhams dispute comes to an end after 406 days Debenhams dispute comes to an end after 406 days
Cork Ironman cancelled for 2021; New deal ensures event will run until 2024 Cork Ironman cancelled for 2021; New deal ensures event will run until 2024
hsecork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospitalnurses
Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life

Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY