THE president of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland, is urging Leaving Certificate students not to do anything which could put their plans to sit the exams in jeopardy.

Cork-based ASTI president Ann Piggott told The Echo that young people, especially Leaving Cert students, need to ensure they take every step possible to avoid contracting the Covid-19 virus or being a close contact.

She was speaking after three second-level schools in Fermoy took the decision to re-impose remote learning for their Leaving Certificate students because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the area, including cases in the schools.

She said that the number of Covid-19 cases in second-level schools “remains steady”.

But she said: “We would be very concerned about the upcoming written exams.

“We are really worried and want to make sure that everybody who wants to sit the exams will be able to.”

She continued: “We want students to mind themselves and be careful not to be socialising.

“They need to be aware that if they get Covid or are a close contact, they will not be allowed into the centres to sit the exams.”

Meanwhile, parents of pupils at Scoil Bhride in Rathcormac were told yesterday afternoon that there have been no fresh cases of the virus among the school population.

Ann Piggott, ASTI President Picture: Dave Cullen.

The school’s board of management is due to meet tomorrow to review the situation at the school.

Every class at the school has been affected by Covid since an outbreak in the school emerged a week ago.

Staff have also been affected.

The school remains open.

Yesterday, parents of juvenile members of Fermoy GAA were notified of a decision to cancel this Saturday’s training because of “increasing numbers of Covid-19 in the community”.

Similar measures were taken in recent days by Bride Rovers GAA’s juvenile section and Grange/Fermoy Athletics Club.