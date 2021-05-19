'Cork city is quite a frightening place' says business person as Gardaí urge parents to reel in teenagers

GARDAÍ in Cork city are appealing to parents of young adults and teenagers to discuss with their children the risks of not adhering to the advice of the public health teams.

The plea was made in response to concerns raised in the Seanad on Tuesday by Senator Jerry Buttimer about anti-social behaviour in Cork city.

Senator Buttimer said that the city was becoming a “no-go” area.

He raised the issue after receiving concerns from a number of people in recent days about the city centre.

One business person told Senator Buttimer in correspondence: “Cork city is at the moment quite a frightening place to be from my perspective.”

He said that during a visit to the city centre last Saturday, there was a “sense of unease and gang mentality which I found very unnerving.”

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Intelligence led policing and proactive policing patrols, are also utilised in addressing anti-social behaviour and these will continue with the easing of restrictions and the City life begins to return.”

And the spokesperson said: “Our Public Order Unit has been deployed on weekends and will be deployed as the summer continues. As the country moves to the next phase in its reopening, we would encourage everyone to work together in adhering to the Public Health Guidelines in suppressing COVID-19.”

The statement added: “We make a particular appeal to parents of young adults and teenagers, to discuss with their children the risks created across our communities by not abiding to the advices of the Public Health teams and we encourage everyone, irrespective of their age, to listen to those advices so that the country can reopen and, more importantly, stay open.”

And it said: “Gardaí in the city centre frequently patrol public transport hubs and use buses whilst on foot patrol to establish a greater high visibility presence over a larger geographical spread, working closely with Bus Éireann in this regard. Our City Centre Policing Unit, established in June 2020, is a high visibility patrol unit, targeting anti-social behaviour and thefts from local business.

The unit has made a significant contribution to reducing anti-social behaviour and drug abuse and since its inspection, we have received very positive feedback from all relevant stakeholders.”