Cork hospitals continue to face disruption following cyberattack on HSE

Hospitals and health services in Cork continue to be impacted by the cyber-attack on the HSE last week.

While many healthcare appointments are proceeding, others are cancelled and a number of hospitals have set up helplines for patients looking for information on whether or not their appointments will proceed.

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Hospital (CUH) continues to face challenges in delivering normal services following a ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT systems.

Among the services currently impacted at the hospital is radiotherapy treatment which has been cancelled for Wednesday, May 19.

In addition, patients with an OPD appointment, chemotherapy appointment, or surgery appointment should come to the hospital unless contacted to cancel and patients with X-ray appointments should not attend unless contacted.

Patients who have had appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule when systems resume.

Management at CUH, who are reviewing services on a daily basis, have apologised for the inconvenience but wish to reassure the public that patients are receiving appropriate care.

Management also wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.

Delays are also being experienced in accessing GP referrals for cancer services in CUH, while the hospital’s Warfarin Clinic remains open.

An information line for patients attending the radiotherapy services in CUH has been set up and can be contacted on:

021- 4234774, 021-4234775, 021-4234776 or 021-4234777

Cork University Maternity Hospital

At Cork University Maternity Hospital, gynaecology clinics have been cancelled for this week. Online classes are also cancelled until further notice.

Patients are reminded that access to the normal IT systems is limited, therefore CUMH may not have access to the full suite of records.

The following appointments are going ahead: inductions of labour, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations, antenatal, physio and neonatology outpatient appointments.

Patients are advised to expect delays.

Mercy University Hospital

Patients at the Mercy University Hospital are being advised to attend for appointments today unless contacted to cancel, if they have any of the following appointments: outpatient department, chemotherapy, surgery and endoscopy.

X-ray appointments are cancelled for the remainder of the week unless patients have been contacted to attend. Only emergency bloods will be processed.

All patients with a scheduled appointment from Tuesday to Friday are being asked to make contact with the hospital.

Patients with appointments for this week should contact the hospital on the number on their written notification or on the following dedicated phone numbers.

Outpatients Department - 021-4935657

Inpatient/Day case - 021-4935225/ 021-4935308

Radiology - 021-4935275/021-4935277

Day case chemotherapy services in the Lee Clinic remain open from Tuesday 18th May.

The Emergency Department and Mercy Urgent Care Centre remain operational, but delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.

The following services are now cancelled for the remainder of this week:

X-ray appointments – unless you have been contacted to attend

Processing of GP bloods – only emergency bloods will be processed

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital

Patients at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital are advised that all x-ray appointments for today and tomorrow are cancelled.

For other services, patients are advised to attend the hospital for appointments as planned.

The hospital will provide a daily update with regard to access to services.

Patients with queries can contact the hospital's helpline on

X-ray- 021-4926112

General- 021-4926174/021-4926202

Mallow University Hospital

Mallow Hospital is operating as normal.

Bantry General Hospital

The HSE said the ongoing cyber-attack has resulted in considerable delays at Bantry General Hospital and on the hospital's ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

As a result, Bantry General Hospital has opened a patient helpline to assist with any service queries which members of the public may have in relation to outpatient appointments during this coming week.

Patients with queries should contact 086 7871766.

The helpline will operate from 9.00am to 6.00pm daily.

The Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit at BGH is operational, however, patients are asked to contact 027 53427 prior to attending.

Hospital management say they apologise for the inconvenience but wish to reassure the public that patients at BGH are receiving appropriate care.

Community health services

Community healthcare appointments and services in Cork continue as scheduled and individuals will be advised if there is any change.

This includes home support (home help); mental health teams and appointments at health centres and primary care centres.

Appointments will go ahead as planned unless people are contacted directly Most community health services such as disability, mental health, primary care and older people’s services are operating as normal.

Covid-19 vaccination appointments

Covid-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal.

Covid-19 testing

As referrals are affected, anyone who has symptoms or who has been told by Public Health that they are a close contact will be told to attend their closest test centre for a walk-in test. In Cork, the Lee COVID test centre at the North Link Business Park and the test centre at Randal Óg GAA Club, Dunmanway are open for walk-ins.