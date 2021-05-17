Cork hospital transferring number of cancer services offsite to a new facility 

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is to transfer a number of its cancer services offsite to a new facility on the Lee Road.

The hospital has announced that it has transferred the St. Therese’s Medical Oncology Day Service to the Lee Clinic.

The new state-of-the-art unit includes 16 private treatment spaces in the day unit with separate triage and isolation areas.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that “in the Covid-19 environment, it was determined that it was no longer feasible to deliver the full day case oncology service from its existing location on the Mercy University Hospital site and a new satellite unit was identified and commissioned.”

The spokesperson said that the new model of service is also in keeping with the recommendations of the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), who state that such units should preferably be kept distinct in view of the vulnerability of this patient cohort.It is also planned to transfer the MUH Medical Oncology Outpatient Service to this site in the coming weeks to deliver an integrated model of care which is endorsed by the National Cancer Control Programme.

Move to benefit patients

The service at the Mercy is led by Consultant Medical Oncologists Dr Derek Power and Professor Seamus O’Reilly.

Dr Power said that the new unit will provide a state of the art service in a new purpose built day unit.

“The location of this facility away from the main hospital, but virtually connected to it, is very concordant with how international oncology services are run," he said.

Acute oncology issues will be dealt with in the main hospital by the oncology team in the newly named St Bernadette’s oncology ward, and elective ambulatory oncology services will be run from the Lee Clinic facility.

The hospital said that the increased capacity along with specialised oncology nursing staff and access to the latest drug therapies will benefit patients.

'A hospital without walls'

The safe transfer of clinically appropriate activities to this new unit was overseen by a dedicated project team which was chaired by Ms Carol Hunter, MUH Operations Director.

“On behalf of the Hospital Management we extend sincere gratitude to all involved including the Mercy team, HSE Estates and the South/South West Hospital Group. The hospital is also grateful for the cross city co-operation that has delivered a unit that will enable Mercy University Hospital to continue the provision and delivery of high-quality health care and service our patients deserve,” Ms Hunter said.

MUH CEO Ms Sandra Daly said the opening of St Therese’s Ward in the Lee Clinic optimises patient safety and patient experience at MUH.

“This is the third off site unit commissioned under MUH’s governance in line with the principle of ‘a hospital without walls’. Ultimately we are here to serve patients in the most compassionate and effective manner possible and this development enables this goal”.