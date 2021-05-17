Cyber-attack latest: Disruption to services expected at Cork hospitals over coming days

Hospitals in Cork say there will be disruption to services in the coming days following the cyberattack on the HSE.

Thousands of patients face cancelled appointments and delays to health services nationally as the HSE tries to rebuild its IT systems following the incident.

CUH and CUMH

Cork University Hospital (CUH) said the cyber-attack has resulted in considerable delays at the hospital's Emergency Department and its ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

It is advising patients with an OPD appointment, chemotherapy appointment, or surgery appointment today, to come to the hospital unless they are contacted to cancel.

However, radiotherapy appointments are cancelled and patients with X-ray appointments should not attend unless contacted.

Patients are reminded that access to the normal IT systems is limited, therefore CUH may not have access to the full suite of records.

Labs are severely affected and only emergency bloods will be processed.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Management wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation."

At Cork University Maternity Hospital, gynaecology clinics have been cancelled for today and Tuesday.

The emergency department is open and the following appointments are going ahead: inductions of labour, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations, antenatal, physio and neonatology outpatient appointments.

People are warned to expect delays however today and tomorrow.

Helpline opens for Bantry General Hospital

Bantry General Hospital said the cyber-attack had resulted in considerable delays at the hospital and had impacted on the hospital's ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

As a result, it has opened a patient helpline to assist with any service queries which members of the public may have in relation to out-patient appointments during this coming week.

Patients with queries should contact: 087 7871766.

The helpline will operate from 9.00am to 6.00pm daily.

Situation at Mallow, Mercy and SIVUH

Mallow Hospital is operating as normal.

Mercy University Hospital has asked people to come to the hospital if they have any of the following appointments unless they are contacted to cancel; outpatient department, chemotherapy, surgery and endoscopy.

X-ray appointments are cancelled unless people have been contacted to attend.

Only emergency bloods will be processed.

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital has urged people to attend their appointment unless they are contacted to cancel.

All appointments for x-ray today are cancelled.

Vaccinations and community healthcare

Covid-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal and people are urged to attend test centres as planned if they have an appointment.

Community healthcare appointments and services in Cork will continue as scheduled and individuals will be advised if there is any change.

This includes home support, mental health teams and appointments at health centres and primary care centres.