Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 07:00

Cyber-attack latest: Disruption to services expected at Cork hospitals over coming days

Cyber-attack latest: Disruption to services expected at Cork hospitals over coming days

Cork University Hospital (CUH) said the cyber-attack has resulted in considerable delays at the hospital's Emergency Department and its ability to deliver normal outpatient services. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

Hospitals in Cork say there will be disruption to services in the coming days following the cyberattack on the HSE.

Thousands of patients face cancelled appointments and delays to health services nationally as the HSE tries to rebuild its IT systems following the incident.

CUH and CUMH 

Cork University Hospital (CUH) said the cyber-attack has resulted in considerable delays at the hospital's Emergency Department and its ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

It is advising patients with an OPD appointment, chemotherapy appointment, or surgery appointment today, to come to the hospital unless they are contacted to cancel.

However, radiotherapy appointments are cancelled and patients with X-ray appointments should not attend unless contacted.

Patients are reminded that access to the normal IT systems is limited, therefore CUH may not have access to the full suite of records.

Labs are severely affected and only emergency bloods will be processed.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Management wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation."

At Cork University Maternity Hospital, gynaecology clinics have been cancelled for today and Tuesday.

The emergency department is open and the following appointments are going ahead: inductions of labour, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations, antenatal, physio and neonatology outpatient appointments.

People are warned to expect delays however today and tomorrow.

Helpline opens for Bantry General Hospital 

Bantry General Hospital said the cyber-attack had resulted in considerable delays at the hospital and had impacted on the hospital's ability to deliver normal outpatient services.

As a result, it has opened a patient helpline to assist with any service queries which members of the public may have in relation to out-patient appointments during this coming week.

Patients with queries should contact: 087 7871766.

The helpline will operate from 9.00am to 6.00pm daily.

Situation at Mallow, Mercy and SIVUH

Mallow Hospital is operating as normal.

Mercy University Hospital has asked people to come to the hospital if they have any of the following appointments unless they are contacted to cancel; outpatient department, chemotherapy, surgery and endoscopy. 

X-ray appointments are cancelled unless people have been contacted to attend.

Only emergency bloods will be processed.

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital has urged people to attend their appointment unless they are contacted to cancel.

All appointments for x-ray today are cancelled.

Vaccinations and community healthcare 

Covid-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal and people are urged to attend test centres as planned if they have an appointment.

Community healthcare appointments and services in Cork will continue as scheduled and individuals will be advised if there is any change.

This includes home support, mental health teams and appointments at health centres and primary care centres. 

Read More

Department of Health becomes victim of ransomware attack

More in this section

PSNI concerned about missing Belfast brothers Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth PSNI concerned about missing Belfast brothers Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth
Tributes paid to chair of Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project Tributes paid to chair of Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project
Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork
cork healthmercy university hospitalcork university hospitalmallowhealth
Emergency Services Stock

Man taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in River Blackwater

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY