Solidarity rally held in Cork city in support of Palestine

Hundreds of people gathered on the Grand Parade this afternoon in a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Cork city rally, one of a number that took place around Ireland and internationally today, was held amid ongoing violence in Gaza and rising tensions in the region.

Attendees at a rally in Cork this afternoon. Credit: Damian Coleman

Mick Barry TD said the rally was a ‘powerful show of solidarity’ with the Palestinian people.

“There was a lot of anger amongst the crowd today," he said.

"There was a very diverse crowd. It was held to show opposition in Cork to the policies of the Israeli regime."

Deputy Barry has called on the Irish Government to act decisively. He wants them to expel the Israel Ambassador to Ireland.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney commented on the conflict today, tweeting: “32 children killed since Monday in #Gaza by Israeli fire - that’s approx 1/4 of all fatalities - It’s not acceptable!

"Israel has int. legal obligation to protect children in conflict & r not doing so! #Ireland will speak forcefully again at UNSC tomorrow.”

There were protests held in solidarity with the Palestinian people in many countries today and Mr Barry said there will be more protests if the situation continues.

“The protest in Cork today was not a stand-alone protest," he said. "There were lots more held throughout the world as a show of opposition against the current Israeli policies.

"Today was not a one-day wonder. People will keep the pressure on. If the situation escalates further there will be more protests."

In Gaza, at least 126 people have been killed, including 31 children and 20 women; in Israel, seven people have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and a soldier.