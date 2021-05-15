'Proud family man, Lord Mayor and North Mon boy': Tributes paid following death of Tim Falvey 

Tributes have been paid to Tim Falvey, a former Lord Mayor of Cork Cork city (1994/5), who died peacefully at his home in Clogheen today.

Mr Falvey, aged 87, was a well known entrepreneur in the northside of Cork for over 50 years and served as a City Councillor in the Cork North West Ward for more than 20 years. He was also a Director at the Port of Cork for several years.

Tim Falvey pictures as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1994.

Councillor Tony Fitzgerald expressed his sympathies, describing Mr Falvey as a 'very proud family man, Lord Mayor and North Mon boy'.

"In 2004 Tim retired from politics and I was very honored to to retain the seat he vacated in the North West ward for Fianna Fáil," he said. "He loved returning to City Hall and meeting up with former Lord Mayors and of course the fact that he was a former North Mon boy placed him in a unique historical place in history of the school.

"Thinking also of his lovely wife and former lady mayoress Bina who passed away a few months ago."

On behalf of the family, his son, Pat Falvey, stated: "Our father and best friend, Tim, passed away peacefully today, at his home in Cork, with all his family by his bedside. We mourn his death, but we also celebrate his amazing and eventful 87-year life as a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. As the head of the family, his influence has impacted greatly on four generations of Falveys.

Tim Falvey pictured with his adventurer son Pat Falvey after his one man show, Everest, Antarctic and Beyond Endurance at The Cork Opera House in 2017.

"‘These last few months have been a roller coaster for us, as in December 2020, our beloved mother Abina passed away, and now we have lost Tim, less than five months later. Our dear parents were inseparable in life, and they are surely reunited in Heaven.

"Dad has left behind an amazing legacy to us all. It is a legacy of love, unity of family, and the important attributes of integrity and respect. He ingrained in us the power of positivity, and optimism, encouraging us to always see the glass as half full. He also taught us to live life with passion, and to have monastic patience, showing us that no matter how bad things are, we have the resilience to fight back."

The family also thanked 'all of those that helped us through this difficult time, particularly Dad’s doctor and good friend, Dr. John Sheehan'.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork,Tim Falvey pictured with former Lord mayor Dr John Sheehan earlier this year. Pic credit: Cork City Council

"To Jo Keane (community nurse from Blarney Health Centre), to his wonderful carers, and lastly, Marymount Palliative Health Care - we are forever grateful to you all," Pat Falvey said. "We are mindful also of Tim’s large circle of friends, neighbours and community members that had great regard for him throughout his life."

City Councillor Ken O'Flynn said Mr Falvey was also known for his 'tremendous contribution to both the building trade and property development'.

“In my time knowing Tim Falvey, he was not only an astute clever businessman, a community worker who loved his City, but a man of great generosity and a great generosity of his time with people," he said. "He has left an indelible mark in my life and the life of so many others.

"He truly was a gentleman to aspire to, both from his business life and his life of social inclusion and giving. The man was generous to a fault, beyond kind to people and warm and charismatic."

Majella Falvey with children Chloe and Rebecca and Tim and Bina Falvey attending a fundraising fashion show in 2013. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Tim is survived by by his sons, Pat, Richard, Paul, and Barry, and his daughters Majella and Abina, his brother Martin, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his brothers Jimmy, Humphrey, Denis and Martin and their extended families.