Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 19:57

Dinos goes Déise: Cork fast food outlet granted permission to build drive-thru in Dungarvan

Dinos goes Déise: Cork fast food outlet granted permission to build drive-thru in Dungarvan

Dinos Family Chips Shops was founded in 1970 by Denis ‘Dino’ Cregan.  They have recently been granted permission by Waterford Council to build a drive-thru restaurant beside the N25 at Fairlane, in Dungarvan. Pic; Larry Cummins.

DINOS, one of Cork’s most successful and well-known family-run chip shops, has been granted permission by Waterford Council to build a drive-thru restaurant beside the N25 at Fairlane, in Dungarvan.

The Dungarvan Observer reports that Dinos had requested permission to construct a single-storey drive-thru restaurant comprising 400 square metres. Permission was granted by Waterford Council on Tuesday, May 4.

Dinos, which is a popular and well-known Cork institution has eight fast food outlets in Cork. They have two outlets in Ballincollig, while they also operate in Blackpool, Kinsale, Turners Cross, Douglas, Bishopstown and Grange. 

The recent granting of permission by Waterford Council will ensure their new outlet in Dungarvan will be their first fast food outlet outside of Cork.

Dinos Family Chips Shops was founded in 1970 by Denis ‘Dino’ Cregan, a former Fine Gael senator and former Lord Mayor of Cork. Their first chip shop was established in Tower Street.

They have proudly served the people of Cork for over 50 years, they are now turning their attention to the Déise market.

Read More

How Flying Enterprise pub in Cork city got its name in ’53

More in this section

Taoiseach meets British Prime Minister to discuss post-Brexit trade and the Ballymurphy massacre Taoiseach meets British Prime Minister to discuss post-Brexit trade and the Ballymurphy massacre
Local lockdowns could be used to tackle spread of Indian Covid variant Local lockdowns could be used to tackle spread of Indian Covid variant
CUH announces arrangements for Monday May 17 following cyber attack on HSE computer systems CUH announces arrangements for Monday May 17 following cyber attack on HSE computer systems
cork businesscork food
Man who assaulted prison officer on visit to Cork prison appeals sentence

Man who assaulted prison officer on visit to Cork prison appeals sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY