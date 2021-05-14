Dinos goes Déise: Cork fast food outlet granted permission to build drive-thru in Dungarvan

DINOS, one of Cork’s most successful and well-known family-run chip shops, has been granted permission by Waterford Council to build a drive-thru restaurant beside the N25 at Fairlane, in Dungarvan.

The Dungarvan Observer reports that Dinos had requested permission to construct a single-storey drive-thru restaurant comprising 400 square metres. Permission was granted by Waterford Council on Tuesday, May 4.

Dinos, which is a popular and well-known Cork institution has eight fast food outlets in Cork. They have two outlets in Ballincollig, while they also operate in Blackpool, Kinsale, Turners Cross, Douglas, Bishopstown and Grange.

The recent granting of permission by Waterford Council will ensure their new outlet in Dungarvan will be their first fast food outlet outside of Cork.

Dinos Family Chips Shops was founded in 1970 by Denis ‘Dino’ Cregan, a former Fine Gael senator and former Lord Mayor of Cork. Their first chip shop was established in Tower Street.

They have proudly served the people of Cork for over 50 years, they are now turning their attention to the Déise market.