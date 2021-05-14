Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 07:00

Cork housing proposals: A further 440 residential units planned for Cork

Artist's impression of the proposed development at Ardarostig, Bishopstown.

Sarah O’Dwyer

PLANS for two large-scale strategic housing developments in Cork are in the pipeline which, if green-lit, could deliver 440 residential units in two areas.

A pre-application consultation is ongoing regarding the development of 164 residential units — 147 houses and 17 apartments — and a creche at Courtstown, Little Island by Ruden Homes Ltd.

A decision on whether the application can proceed to full application stage will be made by An Bord Pleanála by July 8.

Also, Ardstone Homes Ltd is seeking permission to develop a site at Ardrostig and Waterfall Road, opposite the Rise/Halldene Villas junction, in Bishopstown.

It wants to build 276 residential units — 137 houses and 139 apartments — and a creche. 

The proposal includes 40 three-bed semi-detached homes, 12 three-bed detached homes, 56 three-bed terraced homes, 14 four-bed semi-detached homes (all two storey); 15 three-storey four-bed terraced houses; and 139 apartments/duplexes.

A decision on this development is due in late August.

Joshua Allen drug possession case further adjourned

housingcork development
