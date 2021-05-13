Joshua Allen drug possession case further adjourned

The eldest son of well known chef Rachel Allen has seen the hearing of his drug possession case further adjourned until next week.

Joshua Allen (21) of Ballinamona in Shanagarry, Co Cork is charged that on July 10, 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton, Co Cork he had unlawfully in his possession a controlled drug, namely cocaine contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Allen will be entering a not guilty plea when he is arraigned in Midleton District Court on the afternoon of May 20th next.

His solicitor Don Ryan previously told Judge Alec Gabbett that he would be presenting evidence from an engineer at the forthcoming hearing.

Judge Gabbitt expressed surprise at the introduction of an engineer in to the drugs case.

“I’m trying to understand why you would need an engineer in a drugs case.”

Mr Ryan replied that on the night the alleged offence took place it was very dark. Mr Allen maintains that because of this he was wrongfully identified as having drugs in his possession.

It is thought that the engineer will give evidence in a professional capacity in relation to visibility issues.

Joshua is the eldest son of Rachel and Isaac Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery school.

Ms Allen is the author of a number of cookery books and has made television appearances in both Ireland and the UK.