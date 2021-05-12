Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 21:43

Cork County Councillor confronts illegal dumper on doorstep 

Roisin Burke

A Cork County Councillor took a no-nonsense approach to tackling fly tipping in his local town when he called to the home of a person identified for rubbish dumping.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Sean O'Donovan from Bandon in County Cork told C103 he saw red when he came across a bag of domestic rubbish dumped yesterday in an area near the River in Bandon which was just cleaned by a number of volunteers last weekend.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Mr O’Donovan said on Sunday a bag of rubbish was dumped in the middle of the day on the walkway in Bandon and there was a ‘bit of uproar’ following a big clean up down over the weekend and then another three bags of rubbish were dropped off as well.

The woman had been seen walking through the carpark with the rubbish at half one on Saturday and caught on CCTV. After the dumper was identified on CCTV, Sean decided to call to the person's home.

“I just called to her door and told her if she continued to do it there would be consequences if it kept going. She denied it first and then admitted it and said it wouldn’t happen again.” 

 The local councillor said he wasn’t sure if it was brave or stupid, to approach the woman but said that a local security company has offered to help out with CCTV to catch further dumping incidents following the high profile incident.

