35 new jobs announced for Cork as US firm opens European headquarters

THIRTY-FIVE new jobs will be created in Cork with the opening of a new headquarters for a US firm.

Cork will be the headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for US company Tigera, a firm specialising in Kubernetes security and observability.

The Cork base will be it's first in Europe.

Tigera provides Kubernetes security and observability for multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud deployments. Kubernetes is a concept which “allows teams to automate deploying, scaling and managing applications,” according to the company.

Recruitment is already underway for personnel including software engineering, sales, customer success, and marketing.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted Tigera has chosen Cork to host its new EMEA headquarters, creating 35 new high-quality jobs.

"Today’s announcement is good news for Cork and the South-West, and speaks to the strength, skills, and talent of our workforce.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, said: “Tigera is an industry leader. This announcement demonstrates the ability of Cork and the South West region to attract really high quality foreign direct investment, creating jobs for the local community.”

Director of Engineering and Site Leader for Tigera in Ireland, Peter Kelly, said: “As a Cork native, I am very proud that such a high-potential, high-growth company as Tigera has chosen this location for their EMEA HQ. Tigera is at the cutting-edge of cloud computing, supporting a huge community of open source users of Project Calico in addition to working with some of the largest enterprises in the world.”