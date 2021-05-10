Cork Tennis club serve up brand new house in fund-raising competition

CROSSHAVEN Tennis Club has come up with a novel fundraising initiative to develop their facilities.

The club has launched an exciting fundraiser which affords people the chance to win a house. People will have a chance of winning a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Drakes Point worth €300,000 in the picturesque village of Crosshaven, all for just €100.

Crosshaven is situated 21km from Cork city, 18km from Cork Airport and 13km from Ringaskiddy Ferry Port.

Whether you are a first-time buyer, trading up or down, looking for a rental investment, an ex-pat holidaymaker or looking for pension investment, this raffle offers people a once in a lifetime opportunity to own their own home in the picturesque village of Crosshaven.

Crosshaven is home to the oldest yacht club in the world, the RCYC, Camden Fort Meagher and water adventure centres. Crosshaven also offers stunning beaches, coastal walks, sports clubs, creches, primary and secondary schools, and many renowned bars and restaurants. It also offers a vibrant tennis club. Crosshaven also has a regular bus route to Munster Technological University (MTU).

With the funds generated from this novel fundraiser, Crosshaven Tennis Club intend to alter and extend their clubhouse to enable the club to host a programme called Enjoy Tennis, an initiative for players with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Their current toilet and changing facilities are inadequate with no disability access. The money raised will fund the installation of disabled changing facilities, showers and toilets. It will also enable them to refurbish the clubhouse to allow disability access.

The new and improved facilities will also help them attract new members in a location with an ever-growing population.

A maximum of 8,000 tickets will be sold and the draw will take place on Sunday, October 31.

Tickets are available to purchase on here.