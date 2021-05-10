Aldi lauds Cork coffee company a 'success story' after 'grow' partnership

ALDI has helped turn a "simple dream" into a reality for the award-winning Cork company Velo Coffee Roasters.

Velo Coffee has been labelled a Cork-born 'Grow with Aldi' success story as they have been supplying the retailer since 2018.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, 'Grow with Aldi' began in 2018 and is designed to help the very best Irish suppliers develop their brand with the chance to become a core range listing in all 145 stores.

The award-winning Velo Coffee Roasters from Cork, led by Rob Horgan, is one of Aldi’s most successful 'grow' stories to date with a contract value worth over €750,000. Velo Coffee Roasters was established in 2017, in a Cork city-centre cafe.

Rob Horgan from Velo Coffee Roasters said: “We're delighted to be continuing on the shelves of Aldi. Having our coffee available from Buncrana to Skibbereen gives us a reach a small Irish company simply couldn’t achieve on its own. The feedback we get from the Aldi customer across the country every week brightens our day.

“The support and mentoring given to us through Grow with Aldi not only allowed us to share our coffee with more people than ever, but has also provided us with the skills to grow our business which we have. I would strongly recommend to any other small or medium Irish food business that they take part.

"Aldi has turned a simple dream into a reality for Velo,” he added.

Due to the phenomenal success with the Grow with Aldi programme in 2018, Velo Coffee Roasters was in a position to move to a purpose-designed facility on the fringe of Cork City in 2019.

Velo Coffee Roasters believe in quality, therefore only sourcing the best beans available and roasting them to the highest standards.

To date, Aldi has invested €3 million in the Grow with Aldi development programme in a bid to find the very best Irish suppliers.