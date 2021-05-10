Explore Cork: New app details 850 places to visit and things to do in Cork

WITH many people expected to staycation this year, Cork County Council has launched a new ‘one-stop-shop’ tourism app, which details more than 850 places to see and things to do throughout County Cork.

The ‘Explore Cork’ app is the first of its kind by any Local Authority in Ireland and allows users to browse tourism activities from a range of 850 attractions and 18 categories, which can be filtered by areas of interest such as beaches, visitor attractions, heritage sites, islands, arts and culture and more.

‘Explore Cork’ shines a spotlight on each of the county’s main 23 towns, presenting local information and video footage to highlight the diverse range of tourism activities, amenities and often unfamiliar attractions within each town and its surrounding areas.

A dedicated ‘Trails’ section offers extensive information on County Cork’s many spectacular walking trails.

The app is also linked to an extensive database of dining and accommodation options via the Pure Cork website.

The free app was developed following the success of the web-based ‘Rediscover Cork County’ GIS Tourism Map, launched by the Council last summer.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said the app will be “instrumental” in this critical stage of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, “initially by encouraging people to realise the value of staying closer to home and enjoy the many outdoor activities throughout County Cork, and later on, as businesses re-open, by supporting the economies in our towns and villages and welcoming domestic tourists”.

He added: “Cork County Council developed this tool not only to assist in the recovery from the global pandemic, but also to further the ambitions of County Cork in the area of destination development. In the long term, this app will serve as a significant marketing asset in attracting the international visitor, placing Cork firmly on the map as a leading tourism destination in Europe.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said that the local authority will continue to develop the app and expand upon the range of attractions and categories.

The free Explore Cork app will be available to download on Android and iOS.