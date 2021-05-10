Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:37

Man arrested after cannabis plants worth tens of thousands seized in Cork

Man arrested after cannabis plants worth tens of thousands seized in Cork

The plants were discovered in greenhouses and outdoors. Stock image 

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €44,000 of suspected cannabis plants in West Cork on Sunday May 9

"As part of an ongoing operation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed two search warrants at houses in Skibbereen and Ballydehob at around 3.30pm," a garda spokesperson said this morning. 

"During the course of the searches Gardaí seized over 50 suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth." 

The plants were discovered in greenhouses and outdoors.

A man was arrested and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Motorist accused of dangerous driving causing death following fatal incident in Cork city
Line of Duty Mother of God: Line of Duty's Ted proposes Government assembly in Cork 
Garda stock Gardaí investigating reports of firearm discharge in Mahon area
west corkcork garda
Garda stock

Two women due in court this morning following Mahon incident where shot was fired 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY