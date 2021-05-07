WATCH: Cork's latest tourist attraction looks deadly

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 16:12

Roisin Burke

Popular West Cork family activity centre Smugglers Cove is opening a tubing park soon and the business is looking for help in naming the attractions.

The new tubing park is the first in the country.

Posting on Twitter the centre said: So we did a bit of testing yesterday on the big jump at our new tubing park which will be opening soon. It’s going to be epic. The only thing now is we need a name for it now. Any suggestions??” 

The clip showed one of the newest attractions in action with a stomach-churning slide and leap into the air before landing on an airbag.

Smugglers Cove is open all through the Summer from 10am to 6.30pm Daily and the golf range is open seven days per week until 9pm.

To book an activity call: (023) 884 8054

