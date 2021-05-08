WATCH: Kinsale marks Darkness Into Light with spectacular light parade 

Thousands of people around Cork and across the country braved the elements this morning to mark the annual Darkness Into Light Pieta House fundraiser.

With the traditional sunrise walks not possible because of Covid-19 restrictions, organisers asked people 'to join in any way you can – walk, swim, bike or simply share your sunrise moment'.

For the second year, Kinsale marked the day with a mesmerising parade of emergency vehicles, flashing their lights in the dark before dawn.

An absolutely spectacular #DarknessIntoLight2021 from #Kinsale, Co #Cork — a parade of 200+ blue-light and amber-light vehicles to spread a message of hope to those struggling and to thank our frontline emergency services. Drone: 🙏 Jakub Walutek. #DIL2021 @PietaHouse @rtenews pic.twitter.com/K6TBVm4Qm5 — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) May 8, 2021

Families and individuals gathered to watch the parade and join in a message of solidarity to anyone struggling with their mental health.

Every pupil signed their class poster thanking all the front line workers for all their efforts over the past year. The Mccarthys are ready for the blue and amber run in the morning #DarknessIntoLight2021 @KinsaleLions @KinsaleNews @kinsale_ie pic.twitter.com/qRssyFvFJ6 — Dunderrow National School (@DunderrowNS) May 7, 2021

Well done to Ruby in 5th and Jimmy in 2nd class who were part of painting a thousand rocks with inspirational messages, quotes and words of encouragement which can be found all around the town #KinsaleRocks #DarknessIntoLight2021 @kinsale_ie @KinsaleNews @KinsaleLions @PietaHouse pic.twitter.com/fwTqEso5N2 — Dunderrow National School (@DunderrowNS) May 7, 2021

#DarknessIntoLight2021



Well done to everyone involved in organising the Kinsale Blue and Amber Parade in support of @PietaHouse 👏



Don't forget to donate https://t.co/UWrMr0CGoz pic.twitter.com/Yx7MoPSkD5 — Actons Hotel Kinsale (@ActonsK) May 8, 2021

If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health, you can contact Pieta on freephone 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

You can donate to the Darkness Into Light fundraiser here.