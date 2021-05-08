Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 09:33

WATCH: Kinsale marks Darkness Into Light with spectacular light parade 

A message of hope in Kinsale. Picture: Paschal Sheehy/Twitter

Thousands of people around Cork and across the country braved the elements this morning to mark the annual Darkness Into Light Pieta House fundraiser. 

With the traditional sunrise walks not possible because of Covid-19 restrictions, organisers asked people 'to join in any way you can – walk, swim, bike or simply share your sunrise moment'. 

For the second year, Kinsale marked the day with a mesmerising parade of emergency vehicles, flashing their lights in the dark before dawn. 

Families and individuals gathered to watch the parade and join in a message of solidarity to anyone struggling with their mental health. 

If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health, you can contact Pieta on freephone 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

You can donate to the Darkness Into Light fundraiser here.

