WATCH: Kinsale marks Darkness Into Light with spectacular light parade 

Thousands of people around Cork and across the country braved the elements this morning to mark the annual Darkness Into Light Pieta House fundraiser.
With the traditional sunrise walks not possible because of Covid-19 restrictions, organisers asked people 'to join in any way you can – walk, swim, bike or simply share your sunrise moment'.
For the second year, Kinsale marked the day with a mesmerising parade of emergency vehicles, flashing their lights in the dark before dawn.
An absolutely spectacular parade from Kinsale, Co Cork — a parade of 200+ blue-light and amber-light vehicles to spread a message of hope to those struggling and to thank our frontline emergency services.
Families and individuals gathered to watch the parade and join in a message of solidarity to anyone struggling with their mental health.
As dawn breaks, a message from Kinsale, Co. Cork, for anyone who is struggling — hope.
Every pupil signed their class poster thanking all the front line workers for all their efforts over the past year. The Mccarthys are ready for the blue and amber run in the morning
Kinsale. Blue & Amber light parade.
Well done to Ruby in 5th and Jimmy in 2nd class who were part of painting a thousand rocks with inspirational messages, quotes and words of encouragement which can be found all around the town
#DarknessIntoLight2021— Actons Hotel Kinsale (@ActonsK) May 8, 2021
Well done to everyone involved in organising the Kinsale Blue and Amber Parade in support of @PietaHouse 👏
You can donate to the Darkness Into Light fundraiser here.