Driest April on record at Sherkin Island last month

Sherkin Island had its driest April on record last month, according to a weather report recently published by Met Éireann.

In its weather statement for April, the national forecaster stated that all monthly rainfall totals at weather stations across the country were below their Long-Term Average (LTA) last month.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 10.8mm at Dublin Airport to 45.6mm at Newport in Mayo.

The highest daily rainfall total was 9.3mm at Roches Point on Thursday, April 29.

There were no very wet days reported last month.

Met Éireann stated that four stations had their driest April on record.

These were Oak Park in Carlow with 14.4mm, Gurteen in Tipperary with 13.4mm, Johnstown Castle in Wexford with 12.3mm, and Sherkin Island with 13.5mm.

The rainfall recorded at Sherkin constituted just 18% of its LTA and marked the driest April in 48 years.

April was also a cold but sunny month.

Nearly all mean air temperatures were below their LTA for the month.

All stations reported ground frost during the month of April.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from seven days at both Sherkin Island and Belmullet to 26 days at Dublin Airport.

All available sunshine totals were above their LTA.

Percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 131% - a monthly sunshine total of 209.8 hours - at Cork Airport to 141% - a monthly sunshine total of 218.5 hours - at Shannon Airport.

"April was a very dry month with high pressure dominating.

"The high-pressure systems often set up to the west or northwest of Ireland, which brought cool polar air masses over the country on several occasions through the month, leading to below average temperatures everywhere, but also above average sunshine," the weather report stated.