Driest March in nine years recorded at several weather stations in Cork last month

Several Met Éireann weather stations in Cork had their driest March in nine years, according to a weather report recently published by the national forecaster.

The majority of monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their Long-Term Average (LTA) last month, Met Éireann's March statement has revealed.

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 41%, a monthly rainfall total of 32.7mm, at Johnstown Castle in Wexford to 138%, a monthly rainfall total of 140.3 mm, at Claremorris in Mayo.

Eight weather stations had their driest March since 2012.

In Cork, these were Sherkin Island, Roches Point and Cork Airport.

Nearly all mean air temperatures were above their LTA last month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 6.2 °C at Knock Airport in Mayo to 8.5 °C at Sherkin Island.

The month's lowest air minimum was recorded on Friday, March 5 at Dublin Airport with -3.5 °C, while the lowest grass minimum was -9.2 °C reported at Cork Airport on Sunday, March 7 - its lowest March grass minimum since 2001.

More than half of the stations in the country reported ground frost during the month.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from zero days at Sherkin Island to 15 days at Oak Park in Carlow.

There were strong winds at times last month, with the number of days with up to strong gales ranging from zero days at most stations to three days at Sherkin Island, two days at Roches Point, one day at both Belmullet in Mayo and at Mace Head in Galway.

Both the month's highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed were reported at Sherkin Island.

The highest gust was on Friday, March 12 with 68 knots (126 km/h) while the month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 45 knots (83 km/h) on Wednesday, March 10.