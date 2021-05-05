Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 14:33

City residents association plants trees in memory of those who passed away during Covid

Amy Nolan

A Cork city residents association has paid tribute to those who have passed away during the pandemic by planting trees in their memory.

This morning, Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association planted eight trees at a park that runs between Magazine Road and Glasheen Road - known as the ‘school path’ - in memory of all those who have passed away this past year.

Speaking to The Echo, chairperson of the association Catherine Clancy said the initiative was supported by Cork City Council’s Parks and Recreation Operations Department.

“We have a strong residents association here – the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association.

“A number of our residents passed away during Covid and not being able to attend the funerals, we wanted to do something to mark their passing,” she said.

“This morning we planted eight trees with the support of Cork City Council’s Parks Department.

“The trees are planted in the memory of our neighbours who passed away during Covid but also all those who passed away since the start of the pandemic as well.” 

The trees planted include cherry trees, apple trees, holly trees and hazel trees.

