100km Cork pilgrimage in aid of charity project

A CARRIGALINE clergyman has set off on a 100km sponsored pilgrimage to raise funds to improve the lives of people living in poverty in east Africa.

Rev Tony Murphy will visit all 22 Church of Ireland parishes in the Cork diocese in May, before walking at least 5km in each area while collecting sponsorship for Christian Aid’s farming projects in Burundi.

In October 2019, Rev Murphy travelled with Christian Aid to see for himself how the support of his diocese is enabling farmers in Burundi to move from subsistence farming, where food is grown for survival, to a business model where food is grown for for sale, in order to thrive.

Rev Murphy was waved off on his month-long pilgrimage by Bishop of Cork Paul Colton at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral recently and will be joined on his socially distanced walks by the local rectors, parishioners and other supporters at each location.

Bishop Colton said: “In the midst of our own challenging times, it is all too easy to lose sight of the commitments we have to others beyond our own shores.

“In Cork, Cloyne and Ross, people of all ages have embraced and supported our maize project in Burundi from its outset in 2017.

“We are now in the second phase and through the visits of Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboha to us in 2017 and Rev Tony Murphy’s return visit in 2019, we all feel we know well what is needed from this important partnership,” he said.

Pictured are, Andrew Coleman, Regional Fundraising Co-ordinator Christian Aid Ireland, Rev Tony Murphy and The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross The Right Reverend Dr. Paul Colton, at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Anglican diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross has raised more than €70,000 since 2017 when it began supporting Christian Aid’s work in Burundi.

The diocese has committed to providing ongoing support in 2021 and 2022 to three farming co-operatives established by Christian Aid’s local partner, the Anglican Church of Burundi in the south of the country.

Funding levels have declined due to the coronavirus pandemic and Rev Murphy hopes that this diocese-wide initiative will help to achieve the yearly target for 2021.

Speaking as he set out on his 100km walk, he said that the commitment of the diocese to help establish three co-operatives was “hugely appreciated” by the people in Burundi.