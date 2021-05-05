Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 08:00

More Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork school following mass testing

More Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork school following mass testing

Mass testing at Pobalscoil na Trionóide began at 9am on Monday. Picture: Pobalscoil na Trionóide/ Twitter

Seven more cases of Covid-19 have been identified at a school in Youghal, bringing the total number of cases among the school community to 31. 

Mass screening of 950 staff and students took place at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide on Monday, following 24 confirmed cases in the school the previous week. 

"Following the bulk COVID-19 screening of staff and students yesterday the school has been notified of seven further confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the Department of Public Health HSE-South (*correct as of 9pm)," the school confirmed in an online statement on Tuesday night. 

"We are still awaiting a small number of test results (approx. 50) from the HSE-South." 

The school closed for one day on Monday April 26, following 12 confirmed cases at the school. A further 12 cases were confirmed up to Sunday.

In its statement the school said a detailed public health risk assessment has been undertaken and anyone identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases has been contacted and advised accordingly.

"The high turnout for testing and the very low number of positives from the screening testing gives us great confidence as a school moving forward that all the steps taken to break the chains of transmission in our school community are working," it added. 

The school is open as usual today. 

Another notice on the school website asked parents and guardians not to allow their children to attend parties or social gatherings until public health guidance advised that it was safe to do so.

Read More

More than 950 members of school community in Cork town tested for Covid-19 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jun 19, 2020 ‘If it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time’: CMO urges people to keep guard up as restrictions ease
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork brothers found not guilty by direction of judge; witness said he did not want to give evidence 
'Maybe I used too much power' says man jailed for Cork assault that left victim with multiple facial fractures   'Maybe I used too much power' says man jailed for Cork assault that left victim with multiple facial fractures  
coronaviruscork schoolsyoughalcork educationcork health
Jack Hegarty Parents1

Cork mother, whose baby suffered brain injury after birth, sues HSE for nervous shock

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY