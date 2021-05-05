More Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork school following mass testing

Seven more cases of Covid-19 have been identified at a school in Youghal, bringing the total number of cases among the school community to 31.

Mass screening of 950 staff and students took place at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide on Monday, following 24 confirmed cases in the school the previous week.

"Following the bulk COVID-19 screening of staff and students yesterday the school has been notified of seven further confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the Department of Public Health HSE-South (*correct as of 9pm)," the school confirmed in an online statement on Tuesday night.

"We are still awaiting a small number of test results (approx. 50) from the HSE-South."

The school closed for one day on Monday April 26, following 12 confirmed cases at the school. A further 12 cases were confirmed up to Sunday.

In its statement the school said a detailed public health risk assessment has been undertaken and anyone identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases has been contacted and advised accordingly.

"The high turnout for testing and the very low number of positives from the screening testing gives us great confidence as a school moving forward that all the steps taken to break the chains of transmission in our school community are working," it added.

The school is open as usual today.

Another notice on the school website asked parents and guardians not to allow their children to attend parties or social gatherings until public health guidance advised that it was safe to do so.