More than 950 members of school community in Cork town tested for Covid-19 

AN East Cork school has paid tribute to their students who took up the offer of mass Covid-19 testing over the Bank Holiday.

Some 24 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal in the past week. Mass testing was xarried out by the HSE at the school until 7pm yesterday.

In a statement on social media last night, the school thanked students for taking the opportunity to get tested.

“Today we saw our mission statement come to life — ‘Together we respect one another, value learning nurture community and pursue excellence’. Thank you to all our community for protecting each other and turning up to get tested.”

The school also moved to express their gratitude to the HSE staff for their “professionalism and “amazing efficiency in managing the testing centre”.

It said that over 950 members of the school community had been tested for Covid-19 in recent days which “will help break Covid-19 chains of transmission.”

In a video, posted to the school’s website on Sunday night, principal Séamus Ó Ceallacháin said everyone wants life to go back to normal as soon as possible, but to do that people needed to be tested.

On social media last night, the school stated that a walk-in Covid-19 test centre at Youghal GAA Club, Magners Hill, Youghal, is open from 11am until 7pm today and Wednesday.

“Help our local community break the Covid-19 chain of transmission,” the school stated.