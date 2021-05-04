‘Red letter day’ for Bandon as regeneration plans are approved

A MAJOR project on regenerating Bandon, which has received approval from county councillors and is expected to cost millions of euro, has been hailed as a significant development for the town.

The project involves transformational changes for Bandon town centre with proposals for the public realm, new pedestrian crossings, significant landscaping, new trees, and public lighting.

The works will enhance universal accessibility and increase opportunities for participation with public transport and the services and facilities available within the town.

The major upgrade of streetscapes is part of the Bandon Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) Implementation Project Phase 1.

It will be carried out by the council along Glasslyn Rd, west of the roundabout with the N71; at St Finbarr’s Place, Oliver Plunkett St, Brady’s Lane, St Patrick’s Place, New Rd, Market St, Ballymodan Place, South Main St, Pearse St, Bridge St, Bridge Lane, MacSwiney Quay, and Weir St.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman heralded the news as a “red-letter day” for the town.

“This is an extremely significant development for Bandon after a decade of work in the town. It is great news for the business people and the local people in Bandon. The local authority will be spending a huge amount of money on the town. It is a red-letter day for the town in terms of investment,” he said.

Mr Coleman said that off-street parking will have to be provided, if possible, near the town centre.

“If there is a price to be paid, I suppose that a lot of on-street parking will be removed. They are putting their faith in the Executive and local Municipal District members to ensure that new and extra off-street parking will be provided in Bandon. We do need to see extra off-street parking in Bandon,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy, chairman of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council, said the town will be “revitalised”.

Bandon footbridge on McSwiney Quay, Bandon, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“Bandon needs an upgrade. It has gone through hell in recent years... Bandon will be revitalised and become a solid market town. The streets will be significantly improved and the streetscapes will be a great finish,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean O’Donovan also welcomed the investment. “Bandon has suffered a lot over the last 12 years since the floods in 2009. This is a huge investment with millions being spent on upgrading the streetscapes of the town. The removal of the parking spaces will be a big issue and I hope this will be resolved.”