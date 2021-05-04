Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 08:28

Plans afoot for 100 bed nursing home in Cork city

Aperee Living Rochestown Ltd recently lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission to develop a 100-bed nursing home and 47 independent living units at Clarkes Hill in Rochestown.

PLANS are afoot for the construction of a nursing home and independent living units in Cork City.

Aperee Living Rochestown Ltd recently lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission to develop a 100-bed nursing home and 47 independent living units at Clarkes Hill in Rochestown.

The application seeks permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling and all associated structures, the construction of a two-storey-over-basement nursing home, 20 townhouse units, and 27 apartments in two three-storey, over-basement blocks.

The application also seeks permission for new vehicle access on to Clarkes Hill and all associated landscaping, car parking, bicycle storage, and signage.

The application is at pre-validation stage.

