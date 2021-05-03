Green light for housing development at site of former Cork pub 

CORK City Council has given the green light for a housing development at the site of the former Lough Tavern at the junction of Gould Street and Lough Road.

The planning application, submitted by John Frank Lane, sought permission for the construction of eight two to three-storey dwelling houses with all associated site works including car parking accessed through the modified existing entrance off the roadway serving the Waterville Estate to the south.

The application was lodged in November 2019, however, Cork City Council requested further information regarding the development before making a decision.

There are 20 conditions attached to Cork City Council's approval of the development.

One condition states that, in the interests of the orderly development of the site, "each development shall be occupied as a single residential unit only".

Another states that the total parking supply on-site shall not exceed six spaces and there must be space allocated to cater for the charging of electric vehicles (EV’s).

The development must also provide "secure covered cycle parking facilities as shown on the application drawings".

City council has also stated that all external lighting requirements associated with the development including lighting associated with the construction stage are to be "designed collectively with any existing lighting", must "optimise energy efficiency" and "incorporate glare control".

These lighting works are to be undertaken and paid for by the applicant.

Located across from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the former Lough Tavern was a popular meeting point for Cork City fans ahead of big games at Turners Cross before it closed in 2007.

In February 2010 the former pub went on fire and was demolished a month later.

The site has remained undeveloped since then.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the residential development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.