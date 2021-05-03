East Cork School to hold mass screenings after sharp rise in Covid cases

AN east Cork secondary school which has had 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past week is having mass screening of students today.

Coláiste na Trionoide in Youghal closed for one day last Monday, following 12 confirmed cases at the school.

Since then, a further 11 cases have been confirmed up to Saturday.

Between 9am and 7pm on Monday, screening of students will be carried out at the school by the HSE. Students and staff who have not already been tested will be tested in the bulk testing.

In a letter from the HSE, parents were told: “Full cooperation has been given by the school in assisting the public health investigation.

"Cases and close contacts identified to date have been given advice with regard to isolation or restricting movements as necessary.

"Reviews and public health risk assessments of the overall situation have been ongoing. Following further review today, based on current evidence, the decision has been taken to extend testing to the remainder of the school population (students and staff).”

The school is publishing a daily report since April 25th on its website.

It says: “A very detailed public health risk assessment is currently being undertaken. Anyone identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases will be contacted and advised accordingly.”

Another notice on the school website at the weekend asked parents and guardians not to allow their children to attend parties or social gatherings until public health guidance advised that it was safe to do so.