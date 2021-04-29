Cork woman duped out of money after receiving bogus call from what she believed was Attorney General's office 

A CORKWOMAN has lost €900 after being duped into believing she had received a call from the Attorney General’s office.

The woman, who lives close to Cork city, received the call in recent days.

A garda spokesman told The Echo that she was told during the call that the office had information that she was involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

She was told that she would be arrested if she did not transfer money to the office.

She was advised to download an app on her phone through which to transfer the funds. She made two transfers – one of €700 and another of €200.

The matter has now been reported to gardaí in Cork city, who are investigating.

It follows a similar incident last week in which a Filipino nurse living in Cork lost almost €9,000 after answering a caller claiming to be from gardaí, telling her that her DNA and documents connected to her had been discovered in a car at a crime scene in Dublin.

The woman told The Echo that she is trying to get her money back. She had been saving for a mortgage.

Gardaí are also investigating that case.

A garda spokesman said: “Whilst the scammers may change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money. Never give out your information be it over the phone, text or email.”

He added: “We need everyone to spread the word, people of all ages and all walks of life are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis. Anyone who rings, texts or emails you out of the blue and requests personal information such as bank details, they are not to be trusted.

"If the person who contacts you claims to be from someone you are associated with, carry out your own enquiries to find out if it’s genuine – but do not clink any links they send you or call the number they contact you from or that is stated in their email.”