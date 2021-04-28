Cork student embarks on 200km ultra run to raise funds for Irish Cancer Society

CORK secondary school student Flobater Fares has embarked on a 200km ultra run to raise awareness and funds for Irish Cancer Society.

The 17-year who is a fifth-year student in the North Monastery Secondary School received a huge send-off from his fellow pupils and teachers this morning as he started off on his run from Cork to Galway. Some of the senior students ran as far as the Commons Inn with the athlete in a show of support.

Flobater ('Fou Fou') Fares, a fifth-year pupil at North Monastery Secondary School, Cork sets off on Wednesday morning on his fundraising 200km run from Cork to Galway., in aid of The Irish Cancer Society. The elite athlete trains at SBG Cork and is a member of the Irish MMA squad.

The Cork teenager had previously run 100km when he ran from Cork to Limerick last year.

This route from Cork to Galway comprises 200km and it is expected to take the young fitness enthusiast around 40 hours to complete.

The route he intends to follow is from Cork city to Limerick city. He will then run through various routes in county Clare before arriving in Galway city.

Pictured with Flobater before he set off on his ultra run are from left teacher Karina Sheeran, his brother Abanoub, and teachers Claire O'Connor, coach, North Monastery running team. The elite athlete trains at SBG Cork and is a member of the Irish MMA squad. Pic: Larry Cummins.

He is planning to run 50km every ten hours. It is anticipated he will arrive in Galway on Friday. Due to his strong sporting pedigree, Flobater has been classified as an elite athlete which means he can travel between counties to fulfill his fundraising mission.

The Cork student has two specific aims. He wants to raise as much money as possible for Irish Cancer Society, while he also hopes to make Irish history and become the first 17-year-old to run 200km.

Flobater ('Fou Fou') Fares, a fifth-year pupil at North Monastery Secondary School, Cork with staff before he sets off on his fundraising run from Cork to Galway in aid of The Irish Cancer Society. The elite athlete trains at SBG Cork and is a member of the Irish MMA squad. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mr Fares has a very strong sporting background. He is currently a member of the Irish Mix Martial Arts team and he has previously competed at the 2019 World Championship.

The elite athlete trains at the SBG Cork.

The Cork student is looking forward to completing the challenge.

“Ultra running is still very new to me. I love creating new challenges to see how much my body can push to."

I will succeed in this run and complete it. Hopefully, I will help to raise awareness and support Irish Cancer Society,” he said.