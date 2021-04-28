West Cork shop's hilarious hiring post goes viral 

An extremely pragmatic and no-nonsense hiring policy has been adopted by a West Cork store looking for summer staff.

Sam’s Gala in Dunmanway posted on Wednesday that they were looking for summer staff and invited interested parties to apply, but the store also offered a few helpful tips to prospective applicants.

Posting on their Facebook page the shop stipulated what they do not want to see.

“What we DO NOT want are; Daddies asking for a job for their son because he’s a big strapping lad, is a good footballer, feeds the neighbour’s goldfish when they’re on holidays and cuts the lawn every Saturday.

“Mammies asking for a job for their daughter and telling us she’s great around the house, emptied the dishwasher at Christmas, cleans her bedroom every Saturday and loves meeting new people yet is sitting in the car outside the door!”

The store said they did not want to see people “coming in, handing in their CV over the counter and running out the door like Paddy Cullen running back into the goal in 1978 to catch Mikey Sheehy’s free.’

The shop also did not want people “who cannot work on Sunday because it’s their next-door neighbour’s third cousin’s First Communion.” S

am’s Gala also didn’t want people “asking for a “job” instead of asking for work as the country is full of people with jobs who don’t do a tap of work.”

Thankfully, the shop also stated exactly what they were looking for, just to clarify any confusion.

The store owners also offered this top tip regarding explaining why they want to work; “ “‘My mother doesn’t want me hanging around the house for the summer’ or ‘my Dad told me to call down’ are not the correct answers.”

‘Teenagers who want to make the transition from pocket money to earning their own to come into the shop unaccompanied by parents, ask to speak with Noreen or Colm and simply tell us why they want to work for the summer.”

The post has been shared hundreds of times, gathered hundreds of likes and generated over 70 comments on the original post.